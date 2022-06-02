 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CHL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore, up 57.01% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CHL are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore in March 2022 up 57.01% from Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022 down 13.84% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022 up 39.91% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2021.

CHL shares closed at 21.20 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.20% returns over the last 6 months and 136.34% over the last 12 months.

CHL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.93 20.36 8.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.93 20.36 8.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.30 1.92 1.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.56 5.72 2.60
Depreciation 3.13 4.13 2.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.10 8.59 5.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.16 0.00 -3.17
Other Income 3.01 1.64 2.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 1.64 -0.85
Interest 3.52 3.17 3.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.67 -1.53 -3.93
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.08
P/L Before Tax -3.67 -1.53 -4.01
Tax 0.33 0.15 -0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.00 -1.68 -3.48
Prior Year Adjustments 0.04 -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.97 -1.68 -3.48
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.97 -1.68 -3.48
Equity Share Capital 10.96 10.96 10.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.73 -0.31 -0.55
Diluted EPS -3.73 -0.31 -0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.73 -0.31 -0.55
Diluted EPS -3.73 -0.31 -0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
