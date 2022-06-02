CHL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore, up 57.01% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CHL are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore in March 2022 up 57.01% from Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022 down 13.84% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022 up 39.91% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2021.
CHL shares closed at 21.20 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.20% returns over the last 6 months and 136.34% over the last 12 months.
|CHL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.93
|20.36
|8.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.93
|20.36
|8.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.30
|1.92
|1.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.56
|5.72
|2.60
|Depreciation
|3.13
|4.13
|2.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.10
|8.59
|5.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.16
|0.00
|-3.17
|Other Income
|3.01
|1.64
|2.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|1.64
|-0.85
|Interest
|3.52
|3.17
|3.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.67
|-1.53
|-3.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.08
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.67
|-1.53
|-4.01
|Tax
|0.33
|0.15
|-0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.00
|-1.68
|-3.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|0.04
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.97
|-1.68
|-3.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.97
|-1.68
|-3.48
|Equity Share Capital
|10.96
|10.96
|10.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.73
|-0.31
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-3.73
|-0.31
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.73
|-0.31
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-3.73
|-0.31
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited