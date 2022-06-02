CHL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore, up 57.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore in March 2022 up 57.01% from Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022 down 13.84% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022 up 39.91% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2021.

CHL shares closed at 21.20 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.20% returns over the last 6 months and 136.34% over the last 12 months.