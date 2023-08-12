CHL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore, up 12.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore in June 2023 up 12.32% from Rs. 27.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 down 360.05% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2023 up 18.27% from Rs. 8.81 crore in June 2022.

CHL shares closed at 26.38 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.76% returns over the last 6 months and 75.98% over the last 12 months.