    CHL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore, up 12.32% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CHL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.60 crore in June 2023 up 12.32% from Rs. 27.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 down 360.05% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2023 up 18.27% from Rs. 8.81 crore in June 2022.

    CHL shares closed at 26.38 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.76% returns over the last 6 months and 75.98% over the last 12 months.

    CHL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6029.2227.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6029.2227.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.082.562.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.317.146.17
    Depreciation4.235.563.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0914.2711.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.90-0.313.23
    Other Income2.292.202.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.191.905.28
    Interest5.935.334.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.26-3.430.95
    Exceptional Items--0.00--
    P/L Before Tax0.26-3.430.95
    Tax1.431.980.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.17-5.420.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.17-5.420.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.17-5.420.45
    Equity Share Capital10.9610.9610.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-1.084.50
    Diluted EPS-0.54-1.084.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-1.084.50
    Diluted EPS-0.54-1.084.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

