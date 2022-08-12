 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CHL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.25 crore, up 326.58% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CHL are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.25 crore in June 2022 up 326.58% from Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022 up 107.59% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.81 crore in June 2022 up 634.17% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021.

CHL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2021.

CHL shares closed at 14.99 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.77% returns over the last 6 months and 45.39% over the last 12 months.

CHL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.25 13.93 6.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.25 13.93 6.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.53 1.30 0.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.17 5.56 2.73
Depreciation 3.53 3.13 4.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.78 7.10 3.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.23 -3.16 -4.92
Other Income 2.05 3.01 2.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.28 -0.15 -2.90
Interest 4.33 3.52 3.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.95 -3.67 -5.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.95 -3.67 -5.95
Tax 0.50 0.33 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.45 -4.00 -5.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- 0.04 --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.45 -3.97 -5.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.45 -3.97 -5.95
Equity Share Capital 10.96 10.96 10.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.50 -3.73 -1.09
Diluted EPS 4.50 -3.73 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.50 -3.73 -1.09
Diluted EPS 4.50 -3.73 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
