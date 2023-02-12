CHL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore, up 44.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore in December 2022 up 44.52% from Rs. 20.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 171.52% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2022 up 95.84% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.