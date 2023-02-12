 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CHL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore, up 44.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CHL are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore in December 2022 up 44.52% from Rs. 20.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 171.52% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2022 up 95.84% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.

CHL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.42 27.85 20.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.42 27.85 20.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.78 2.43 1.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.29 7.35 5.72
Depreciation 3.31 4.49 4.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.22 12.55 8.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.82 1.04 0.00
Other Income 2.16 2.13 1.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.99 3.17 1.64
Interest 4.99 6.03 3.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.00 -2.86 -1.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.00 -2.86 -1.53
Tax 1.80 0.50 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.20 -3.36 -1.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.20 -3.36 -1.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.20 -3.36 -1.68
Equity Share Capital 10.96 10.96 10.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 -2.05 -0.31
Diluted EPS 0.61 -2.05 -0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 -2.05 -0.31
Diluted EPS 0.61 -2.05 -0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited