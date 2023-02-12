English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CHL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore, up 44.52% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CHL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore in December 2022 up 44.52% from Rs. 20.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 171.52% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2022 up 95.84% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.4227.8520.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.4227.8520.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.782.431.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.297.355.72
    Depreciation3.314.494.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2212.558.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.821.040.00
    Other Income2.162.131.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.993.171.64
    Interest4.996.033.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.00-2.86-1.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.00-2.86-1.53
    Tax1.800.500.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.20-3.36-1.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.20-3.36-1.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.20-3.36-1.68
    Equity Share Capital10.9610.9610.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.61-2.05-0.31
    Diluted EPS0.61-2.05-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.61-2.05-0.31
    Diluted EPS0.61-2.05-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited