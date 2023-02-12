CHL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore, up 44.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore in December 2022 up 44.52% from Rs. 20.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 171.52% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2022 up 95.84% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.

CHL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2021.

CHL shares closed at 18.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.05% returns over the last 6 months and 6.19% over the last 12 months.