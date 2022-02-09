CHL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore, up 229.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.36 crore in December 2021 up 229.39% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021 up 75.61% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021 up 649.35% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020.

CHL shares closed at 16.70 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.01% returns over the last 6 months and 178.33% over the last 12 months.