CHL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, down 75.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in December 2020 down 75.17% from Rs. 24.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2020 down 70.01% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020 down 86.25% from Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2019.

CHL shares closed at 6.00 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)