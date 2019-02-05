CHL Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.92 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.92 crore in December 2018 down 0.27% from Rs. 22.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2018 down 16.65% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in December 2018 up 8.04% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2017.

CHL shares closed at 12.00 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)