CHL Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.92 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CHL are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.92 crore in December 2018 down 0.27% from Rs. 22.98 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2018 down 16.65% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in December 2018 up 8.04% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2017.
CHL shares closed at 12.00 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)
|CHL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.92
|20.44
|22.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.92
|20.44
|22.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.06
|1.88
|2.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.68
|7.38
|6.95
|Depreciation
|3.79
|4.43
|3.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.38
|9.55
|8.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.01
|-2.80
|1.61
|Other Income
|2.26
|2.11
|1.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.27
|-0.69
|3.58
|Interest
|4.48
|4.69
|3.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-5.38
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.26
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|-5.38
|-0.02
|Tax
|1.81
|0.51
|1.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.01
|-5.89
|-1.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.01
|-5.89
|-1.72
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.01
|-5.89
|-1.72
|Equity Share Capital
|10.96
|10.96
|10.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited