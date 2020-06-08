Cheviot Company Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.76 crore, up 11.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.76 crore in March 2020 up 11.45% from Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2020 down 70.77% from Rs. 11.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.75 crore in March 2020 down 56.8% from Rs. 17.94 crore in March 2019.

Cheviot Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.42 in March 2020 from Rs. 18.54 in March 2019.

Cheviot Company shares closed at 594.65 on June 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.90% returns over the last 6 months and -4.70% over the last 12 months.