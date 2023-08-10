Cheviot Company Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.03 crore, down 20.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.03 crore in June 2023 down 20.61% from Rs. 146.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2023 up 69.5% from Rs. 9.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.35 crore in June 2023 up 53.71% from Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2022.

Cheviot Company EPS has increased to Rs. 28.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.54 in June 2022.

Cheviot Company shares closed at 1,221.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.71% over the last 12 months.