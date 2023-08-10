English
    Cheviot Company Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.03 crore, down 20.61% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cheviot Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.03 crore in June 2023 down 20.61% from Rs. 146.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.87 crore in June 2023 up 69.5% from Rs. 9.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.35 crore in June 2023 up 53.71% from Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2022.

    Cheviot Company EPS has increased to Rs. 28.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.54 in June 2022.

    Cheviot Company shares closed at 1,221.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.71% over the last 12 months.

    Cheviot Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.03134.83146.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.03134.83146.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.8273.9696.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.363.79-12.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.3419.8119.08
    Depreciation1.621.201.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.1819.8628.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4416.2013.70
    Other Income10.302.17-0.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7318.3713.53
    Interest0.060.120.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.6718.2413.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.6718.2413.44
    Tax3.804.533.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.8713.719.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.8713.719.95
    Equity Share Capital6.026.026.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.0322.7916.54
    Diluted EPS28.0322.7916.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.0322.7916.54
    Diluted EPS28.0322.7916.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023 01:44 pm

