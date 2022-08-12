 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cheviot Company Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.16 crore, up 18.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cheviot Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.16 crore in June 2022 up 18.39% from Rs. 123.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in June 2022 down 55.15% from Rs. 22.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2022 down 50.21% from Rs. 29.20 crore in June 2021.

Cheviot Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 35.40 in June 2021.

Cheviot Company shares closed at 1,224.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE)

Cheviot Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 146.16 163.54 123.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 146.16 163.54 123.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.33 93.62 62.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.16 5.53 10.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.08 18.64 14.87
Depreciation 1.01 1.01 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.20 28.39 15.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.70 16.34 19.65
Other Income -0.17 3.63 8.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.53 19.97 28.09
Interest 0.10 0.18 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.44 19.79 28.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.44 19.79 28.02
Tax 3.49 4.71 5.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.95 15.08 22.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.95 15.08 22.19
Equity Share Capital 6.02 6.02 6.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.54 24.21 35.40
Diluted EPS 16.54 24.21 35.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.54 24.21 35.40
Diluted EPS 16.54 24.21 35.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
