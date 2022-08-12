Cheviot Company Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.16 crore, up 18.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.16 crore in June 2022 up 18.39% from Rs. 123.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in June 2022 down 55.15% from Rs. 22.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2022 down 50.21% from Rs. 29.20 crore in June 2021.

Cheviot Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 35.40 in June 2021.

Cheviot Company shares closed at 1,224.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE)