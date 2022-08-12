English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cheviot Company Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.16 crore, up 18.39% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cheviot Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.16 crore in June 2022 up 18.39% from Rs. 123.46 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.95 crore in June 2022 down 55.15% from Rs. 22.19 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2022 down 50.21% from Rs. 29.20 crore in June 2021.

    Cheviot Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 35.40 in June 2021.

    Close

    Cheviot Company shares closed at 1,224.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE)

    Cheviot Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.16163.54123.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.16163.54123.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.3393.6262.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.165.5310.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.0818.6414.87
    Depreciation1.011.011.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.2028.3915.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7016.3419.65
    Other Income-0.173.638.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5319.9728.09
    Interest0.100.180.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.4419.7928.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.4419.7928.02
    Tax3.494.715.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9515.0822.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.9515.0822.19
    Equity Share Capital6.026.026.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5424.2135.40
    Diluted EPS16.5424.2135.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5424.2135.40
    Diluted EPS16.5424.2135.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cheviot Company #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.