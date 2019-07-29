Cheviot Company Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 105.91 crore, up 22.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cheviot Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.91 crore in June 2019 up 22.57% from Rs. 86.41 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2019 down 8.27% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.24 crore in June 2019 down 10.67% from Rs. 19.30 crore in June 2018.

Cheviot Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.55 in June 2019 from Rs. 30.34 in June 2018.

Cheviot Company shares closed at 553.00 on July 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.40% returns over the last 6 months and -35.28% over the last 12 months.