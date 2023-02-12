 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cheviot Company Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.67 crore, down 24.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cheviot Company are:Net Sales at Rs 117.67 crore in December 2022 down 24.16% from Rs. 155.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2022 down 23.46% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in December 2022 down 23.15% from Rs. 22.94 crore in December 2021.
Cheviot Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.58 in December 2021. Cheviot Company shares closed at 1,123.25 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.40% returns over the last 6 months
Cheviot Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations117.67164.93155.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations117.67164.93155.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials66.5290.9489.63
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.506.13-1.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.8021.0318.73
Depreciation1.131.041.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.5328.2129.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1917.5717.46
Other Income2.305.844.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5023.4121.82
Interest0.060.060.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4423.3521.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.4423.3521.70
Tax3.695.305.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.7518.0516.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.7518.0516.66
Equity Share Capital6.026.026.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.1930.0026.58
Diluted EPS21.1930.0026.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.1930.0026.58
Diluted EPS21.1930.0026.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cheviot Company #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 08:55 am