Cheviot Company Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.67 crore, down 24.16% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cheviot Company are:Net Sales at Rs 117.67 crore in December 2022 down 24.16% from Rs. 155.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2022 down 23.46% from Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in December 2022 down 23.15% from Rs. 22.94 crore in December 2021.
Cheviot Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.58 in December 2021.
|Cheviot Company shares closed at 1,123.25 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.40% returns over the last 6 months
|Cheviot Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.67
|164.93
|155.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.67
|164.93
|155.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.52
|90.94
|89.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|6.13
|-1.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.80
|21.03
|18.73
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.04
|1.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.53
|28.21
|29.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.19
|17.57
|17.46
|Other Income
|2.30
|5.84
|4.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.50
|23.41
|21.82
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.44
|23.35
|21.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.44
|23.35
|21.70
|Tax
|3.69
|5.30
|5.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.75
|18.05
|16.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.75
|18.05
|16.66
|Equity Share Capital
|6.02
|6.02
|6.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.19
|30.00
|26.58
|Diluted EPS
|21.19
|30.00
|26.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.19
|30.00
|26.58
|Diluted EPS
|21.19
|30.00
|26.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited