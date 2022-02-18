Cheviot Company Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 155.16 crore, up 29.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.16 crore in December 2021 up 29.84% from Rs. 119.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2021 down 28.51% from Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.94 crore in December 2021 down 23.56% from Rs. 30.01 crore in December 2020.

Cheviot Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 36.44 in December 2020.

Cheviot Company shares closed at 1,173.95 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.13% returns over the last 6 months and 52.00% over the last 12 months.