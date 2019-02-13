Cheviot Company Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 108.83 crore, up 21.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.83 crore in December 2018 up 21.6% from Rs. 89.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2018 down 32.67% from Rs. 18.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.50 crore in December 2018 down 20.25% from Rs. 24.45 crore in December 2017.

Cheviot Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 41.92 in December 2017.

Cheviot Company shares closed at 686.65 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.22% returns over the last 6 months and -31.53% over the last 12 months.