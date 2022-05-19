Chennai Super Kings corrected 15-20% in unlisted markets over a month

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which was a multibagger in the unlisted market, has started losing some of its sheen as the stock has corrected 15-20 percent in the last one month to Rs 185-190, a dealer said. It was trading at Rs 225-230 a share mid April.

Analysts blamed the correction on concerns over the team leadership among others.

"CSK attracted investors due to growing revenue from sponsorship and royalties. However, recent poor performance and retirement of MS Dhoni as captain is likely to see less interest from advertisers," analysts said on the condition of anonymity.

Other concerns include continued poor performance of the team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL): The team has not been able to enter the playoffs losing nine of 13 matches played.

"CSK shares have corrected recently which can be largely attributed to the fall in broader as well as unlisted markets," said Manan Doshi, co-founder of UnlistedArena.com which deals in unlisted and pre-IPO shares.

Market experts don't see more downside in the counter in the long term. Analysts are now awaiting the upcoming broadcasting rights auction as the Board of Control for Cricket in India has set the combined base price of Rs 32,980 crore for 2023-2027 which is almost double of Rs 16,347.5 crore paid in 2017-2022.

"We may see a fierce bidding war between the contenders to grab the rights which should be a big positive for the IPL teams," Doshi added.

CSK has the highest win percentage in IPL at 59.83 percent and has won four tournament titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. The team also holds the record for most appearances during the IPL playoffs (top 11) and finals (top 9).

CSK demerged from India Cements in November 2018. The shares have proven to be one of the consistent compounders in the unlisted market. CSK started trading at Rs 10-12 a share and has surged more than 1,800 per cent in the last four years.