Chennai Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,508.82 crore, up 120.29% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 19,508.82 crore in September 2022 up 120.29% from Rs. 8,856.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.88 crore in September 2022 down 57.4% from Rs. 65.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.46 crore in September 2022 down 23.72% from Rs. 313.93 crore in September 2021.

Chennai Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in September 2021.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 234.30 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.80% returns over the last 6 months and 77.57% over the last 12 months.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19,508.82 27,449.52 8,856.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19,508.82 27,449.52 8,856.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18,842.33 18,532.35 8,106.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.11 251.23 0.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -187.38 230.50 104.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 127.79 138.28 150.59
Depreciation 142.60 132.75 121.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -0.98
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 458.44 4,892.77 188.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.93 3,271.64 184.41
Other Income 11.93 3.94 7.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.86 3,275.58 192.39
Interest 61.36 76.28 102.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.50 3,199.30 89.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.50 3,199.30 89.47
Tax 7.62 840.51 24.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.88 2,358.79 65.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.88 2,358.79 65.45
Equity Share Capital 148.91 148.91 148.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 158.40 4.40
Diluted EPS 1.87 158.40 4.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 158.40 4.40
Diluted EPS 1.87 158.40 4.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 27, 2022 09:44 am
