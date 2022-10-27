English
    Chennai Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,508.82 crore, up 120.29% Y-o-Y

    October 27, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19,508.82 crore in September 2022 up 120.29% from Rs. 8,856.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.88 crore in September 2022 down 57.4% from Rs. 65.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.46 crore in September 2022 down 23.72% from Rs. 313.93 crore in September 2021.

    Chennai Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in September 2021.

    Chennai Petro shares closed at 234.30 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.80% returns over the last 6 months and 77.57% over the last 12 months.

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19,508.8227,449.528,856.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19,508.8227,449.528,856.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18,842.3318,532.358,106.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.11251.230.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-187.38230.50104.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost127.79138.28150.59
    Depreciation142.60132.75121.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----0.98
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses458.444,892.77188.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.933,271.64184.41
    Other Income11.933.947.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.863,275.58192.39
    Interest61.3676.28102.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.503,199.3089.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.503,199.3089.47
    Tax7.62840.5124.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.882,358.7965.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.882,358.7965.45
    Equity Share Capital148.91148.91148.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.87158.404.40
    Diluted EPS1.87158.404.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.87158.404.40
    Diluted EPS1.87158.404.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chennai Petro #Chennai Petroleum Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Refineries #Results
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 09:44 am
