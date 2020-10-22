Chennai Petro Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,863.08 crore, down 47.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,863.08 crore in September 2020 down 47.36% from Rs. 9,237.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.58 crore in September 2020 up 236.44% from Rs. 212.97 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 657.26 crore in September 2020 up 764.44% from Rs. 98.92 crore in September 2019.

Chennai Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 19.51 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.30 in September 2019.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 67.75 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -58.99% over the last 12 months.