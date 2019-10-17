Chennai Petro Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,237.66 crore, down 23.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,237.66 crore in September 2019 down 23.05% from Rs. 12,004.06 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 212.97 crore in September 2019 down 887.61% from Rs. 27.04 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 98.92 crore in September 2019 down 137.52% from Rs. 263.66 crore in September 2018.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 160.15 on October 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.45% returns over the last 6 months and -39.79% over the last 12 months.