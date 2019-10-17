Chennai Petro Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,237.66 crore, down 23.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 9,237.66 crore in September 2019 down 23.05% from Rs. 12,004.06 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 212.97 crore in September 2019 down 887.61% from Rs. 27.04 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 98.92 crore in September 2019 down 137.52% from Rs. 263.66 crore in September 2018.
Chennai Petro shares closed at 160.15 on October 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.45% returns over the last 6 months and -39.79% over the last 12 months.
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,237.66
|10,147.77
|12,004.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9,237.66
|10,147.77
|12,004.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8,543.23
|9,476.34
|11,068.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|84.41
|85.78
|411.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|247.60
|378.30
|-263.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|127.36
|132.18
|112.80
|Depreciation
|105.92
|122.51
|107.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|349.47
|195.61
|431.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-220.33
|-242.95
|136.10
|Other Income
|15.49
|14.43
|19.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-204.84
|-228.52
|156.05
|Interest
|99.10
|104.59
|105.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-303.94
|-333.11
|50.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-303.94
|-333.11
|50.58
|Tax
|-90.97
|-99.70
|23.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-212.97
|-233.41
|27.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-212.97
|-233.41
|27.04
|Equity Share Capital
|148.91
|148.91
|149.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.30
|-15.67
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-14.30
|-15.67
|1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.30
|-15.67
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-14.30
|-15.67
|1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
