you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chennai Petro Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,237.66 crore, down 23.05% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,237.66 crore in September 2019 down 23.05% from Rs. 12,004.06 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 212.97 crore in September 2019 down 887.61% from Rs. 27.04 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 98.92 crore in September 2019 down 137.52% from Rs. 263.66 crore in September 2018.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 160.15 on October 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.45% returns over the last 6 months and -39.79% over the last 12 months.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations9,237.6610,147.7712,004.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9,237.6610,147.7712,004.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8,543.239,476.3411,068.39
Purchase of Traded Goods84.4185.78411.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks247.60378.30-263.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost127.36132.18112.80
Depreciation105.92122.51107.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses349.47195.61431.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-220.33-242.95136.10
Other Income15.4914.4319.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-204.84-228.52156.05
Interest99.10104.59105.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-303.94-333.1150.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-303.94-333.1150.58
Tax-90.97-99.7023.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-212.97-233.4127.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-212.97-233.4127.04
Equity Share Capital148.91148.91149.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-14.30-15.671.82
Diluted EPS-14.30-15.671.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-14.30-15.671.82
Diluted EPS-14.30-15.671.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Chennai Petro #Chennai Petroleum Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Refineries #Results

