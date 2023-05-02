 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chennai Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18,008.89 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 18,008.89 crore in March 2023 up 9.72% from Rs. 16,413.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,004.19 crore in March 2023 up 0.98% from Rs. 994.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,628.45 crore in March 2023 up 2.13% from Rs. 1,594.46 crore in March 2022.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 18,008.89 19,214.18 16,413.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18,008.89 19,214.18 16,413.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14,963.91 14,850.18 14,590.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 49.70 34.85 7.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 724.56 210.97 -505.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 166.30 130.64 136.49
Depreciation 156.68 141.43 131.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 0.61
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 477.75 3,555.62 602.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,469.99 290.49 1,449.55
Other Income 1.78 4.19 13.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,471.77 294.68 1,462.88
Interest 84.13 108.42 95.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,387.64 186.26 1,366.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,387.64 186.26 1,366.99
Tax 383.45 43.31 372.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,004.19 142.95 994.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,004.19 142.95 994.42
Equity Share Capital 148.91 148.91 148.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.44 9.60 68.78
Diluted EPS 67.44 9.60 68.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.44 9.60 68.78
Diluted EPS 67.44 9.60 68.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited