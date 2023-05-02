English
    Chennai Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18,008.89 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18,008.89 crore in March 2023 up 9.72% from Rs. 16,413.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,004.19 crore in March 2023 up 0.98% from Rs. 994.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,628.45 crore in March 2023 up 2.13% from Rs. 1,594.46 crore in March 2022.

    Chennai Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 67.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 68.78 in March 2022.

    Chennai Petro shares closed at 303.75 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.46% returns over the last 6 months and 19.52% over the last 12 months.

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18,008.8919,214.1816,413.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18,008.8919,214.1816,413.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14,963.9114,850.1814,590.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods49.7034.857.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks724.56210.97-505.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost166.30130.64136.49
    Depreciation156.68141.43131.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.61
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses477.753,555.62602.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,469.99290.491,449.55
    Other Income1.784.1913.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,471.77294.681,462.88
    Interest84.13108.4295.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,387.64186.261,366.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,387.64186.261,366.99
    Tax383.4543.31372.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,004.19142.95994.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,004.19142.95994.42
    Equity Share Capital148.91148.91148.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS67.449.6068.78
    Diluted EPS67.449.6068.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS67.449.6068.78
    Diluted EPS67.449.6068.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
