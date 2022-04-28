Chennai Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,413.57 crore, up 87.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,413.57 crore in March 2022 up 87.86% from Rs. 8,737.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 994.42 crore in March 2022 up 329.02% from Rs. 231.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,594.46 crore in March 2022 up 189.41% from Rs. 550.93 crore in March 2021.

Chennai Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 68.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.57 in March 2021.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 239.25 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 81.04% returns over the last 6 months and 121.02% over the last 12 months.