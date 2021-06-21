Chennai Petro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,737.24 crore, up 1.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,737.24 crore in March 2021 up 1.78% from Rs. 8,584.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 231.79 crore in March 2021 up 114.15% from Rs. 1,637.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 550.93 crore in March 2021 up 125.54% from Rs. 2,156.74 crore in March 2020.

Chennai Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 15.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 109.97 in March 2020.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 130.05 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.26% returns over the last 6 months and 90.69% over the last 12 months.