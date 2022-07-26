Chennai Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,449.52 crore, up 236.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27,449.52 crore in June 2022 up 236.13% from Rs. 8,166.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,358.79 crore in June 2022 up 4290.08% from Rs. 53.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,408.33 crore in June 2022 up 1062.97% from Rs. 293.07 crore in June 2021.

Chennai Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 158.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.61 in June 2021.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 280.05 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 164.95% returns over the last 6 months and 129.46% over the last 12 months.