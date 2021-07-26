Chennai Petro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,166.46 crore, up 181.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,166.46 crore in June 2021 up 181.31% from Rs. 2,903.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.73 crore in June 2021 down 80.22% from Rs. 271.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.07 crore in June 2021 down 56% from Rs. 666.09 crore in June 2020.

Chennai Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.61 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.24 in June 2020.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 123.50 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)