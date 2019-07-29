App
Earnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chennai Petro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,147.77 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,147.77 crore in June 2019 up 6.58% from Rs. 9,520.94 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 233.41 crore in June 2019 down 249.6% from Rs. 156.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 106.01 crore in June 2019 down 123.29% from Rs. 455.27 crore in June 2018.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 194.05 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.18% returns over the last 6 months and -34.72% over the last 12 months.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations10,147.779,956.759,520.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10,147.779,956.759,520.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9,476.349,479.999,063.34
Purchase of Traded Goods85.7857.6078.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks378.30-75.58-558.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost132.18109.68128.29
Depreciation122.51130.81103.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses195.61205.71361.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-242.9548.54343.63
Other Income14.4311.688.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-228.5260.22351.68
Interest104.59106.6998.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-333.11-46.47253.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-333.11-46.47253.20
Tax-99.70-17.1497.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-233.41-29.33156.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-233.41-29.33156.02
Equity Share Capital148.91148.91149.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-15.67-1.9710.48
Diluted EPS-15.67-1.9710.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-15.67-1.9710.48
Diluted EPS-15.67-1.9710.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 04:49 pm

tags #Chennai Petro #Chennai Petroleum Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Refineries #Results

