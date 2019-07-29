Chennai Petro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,147.77 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,147.77 crore in June 2019 up 6.58% from Rs. 9,520.94 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 233.41 crore in June 2019 down 249.6% from Rs. 156.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 106.01 crore in June 2019 down 123.29% from Rs. 455.27 crore in June 2018.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 194.05 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.18% returns over the last 6 months and -34.72% over the last 12 months.