Chennai Petro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,147.77 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 10,147.77 crore in June 2019 up 6.58% from Rs. 9,520.94 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 233.41 crore in June 2019 down 249.6% from Rs. 156.02 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 106.01 crore in June 2019 down 123.29% from Rs. 455.27 crore in June 2018.
Chennai Petro shares closed at 194.05 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.18% returns over the last 6 months and -34.72% over the last 12 months.
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,147.77
|9,956.75
|9,520.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,147.77
|9,956.75
|9,520.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9,476.34
|9,479.99
|9,063.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|85.78
|57.60
|78.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|378.30
|-75.58
|-558.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|132.18
|109.68
|128.29
|Depreciation
|122.51
|130.81
|103.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|195.61
|205.71
|361.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-242.95
|48.54
|343.63
|Other Income
|14.43
|11.68
|8.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-228.52
|60.22
|351.68
|Interest
|104.59
|106.69
|98.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-333.11
|-46.47
|253.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-333.11
|-46.47
|253.20
|Tax
|-99.70
|-17.14
|97.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-233.41
|-29.33
|156.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-233.41
|-29.33
|156.02
|Equity Share Capital
|148.91
|148.91
|149.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.67
|-1.97
|10.48
|Diluted EPS
|-15.67
|-1.97
|10.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.67
|-1.97
|10.48
|Diluted EPS
|-15.67
|-1.97
|10.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited