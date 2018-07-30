Chennai Petro standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 9,520.94 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 9,520.94 9,788.07 6,694.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 9,520.94 9,788.07 6,694.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9,063.34 8,796.55 6,507.26 Purchase of Traded Goods 78.37 127.06 103.23 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -558.13 40.43 -415.47 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 128.29 195.31 145.28 Depreciation 103.59 110.74 71.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 361.85 273.83 158.72 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 343.63 244.15 123.74 Other Income 8.05 8.97 7.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 351.68 253.12 131.08 Interest 98.48 78.69 74.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 253.20 174.43 56.43 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 253.20 174.43 56.43 Tax 97.18 -3.71 22.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 156.02 178.14 33.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 156.02 178.14 33.49 Equity Share Capital 149.00 149.00 149.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.48 11.96 2.25 Diluted EPS 10.48 11.96 2.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.48 11.96 2.25 Diluted EPS 10.48 11.96 2.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited