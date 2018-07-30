App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 03:36 PM IST

Chennai Petro standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 9,520.94 crore

Chennai Petroleum Corporation has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 9,520.94 crore and a net profit of Rs 156.02 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Chennai Petroleum Corporation has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 9,520.94 crore and a net profit of Rs 156.02 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 6,694.13 crore and net profit was Rs 33.49 crore.
Chennai Petro shares closed at 299.10 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.54% returns over the last 6 months and -22.78% over the last 12 months.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,520.94 9,788.07 6,694.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9,520.94 9,788.07 6,694.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9,063.34 8,796.55 6,507.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 78.37 127.06 103.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -558.13 40.43 -415.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 128.29 195.31 145.28
Depreciation 103.59 110.74 71.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 361.85 273.83 158.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 343.63 244.15 123.74
Other Income 8.05 8.97 7.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 351.68 253.12 131.08
Interest 98.48 78.69 74.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 253.20 174.43 56.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 253.20 174.43 56.43
Tax 97.18 -3.71 22.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 156.02 178.14 33.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 156.02 178.14 33.49
Equity Share Capital 149.00 149.00 149.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.48 11.96 2.25
Diluted EPS 10.48 11.96 2.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.48 11.96 2.25
Diluted EPS 10.48 11.96 2.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 03:33 pm

#Chennai Petro #Chennai Petroleum Corporation #Refineries #Results

