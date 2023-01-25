Chennai Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,214.18 crore, up 93.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,214.18 crore in December 2022 up 93.32% from Rs. 9,939.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.95 crore in December 2022 down 37.53% from Rs. 228.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 436.11 crore in December 2022 down 20.2% from Rs. 546.52 crore in December 2021.