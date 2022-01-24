Chennai Petro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,939.29 crore, up 69.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,939.29 crore in December 2021 up 69.04% from Rs. 5,879.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 228.83 crore in December 2021 up 141.12% from Rs. 556.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 546.52 crore in December 2021 up 124.82% from Rs. 243.09 crore in December 2020.

Chennai Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 15.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 37.37 in December 2020.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 108.50 on January 21, 2022 (BSE)