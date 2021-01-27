Chennai Petro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,879.93 crore, down 35.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,879.93 crore in December 2020 down 35.72% from Rs. 9,146.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 556.44 crore in December 2020 down 8835.32% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.09 crore in December 2020 up 7.05% from Rs. 227.08 crore in December 2019.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 119.60 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.45% returns over the last 6 months and -15.77% over the last 12 months.