Chennai Petro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,879.93 crore, down 35.72% Y-o-Y
January 27, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 5,879.93 crore in December 2020 down 35.72% from Rs. 9,146.67 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 556.44 crore in December 2020 down 8835.32% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.09 crore in December 2020 up 7.05% from Rs. 227.08 crore in December 2019.
Chennai Petro shares closed at 119.60 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.45% returns over the last 6 months and -15.77% over the last 12 months.
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,879.93
|4,863.08
|9,146.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5,879.93
|4,863.08
|9,146.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,470.08
|4,451.86
|8,432.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.38
|12.49
|520.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-117.05
|-563.04
|-347.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|132.12
|128.34
|117.18
|Depreciation
|113.33
|117.37
|121.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.16
|0.84
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|180.95
|225.23
|220.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|85.12
|490.67
|81.41
|Other Income
|44.64
|49.22
|24.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|129.76
|539.89
|105.46
|Interest
|76.87
|79.22
|96.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|52.89
|460.67
|9.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|52.89
|460.67
|9.09
|Tax
|609.33
|170.09
|2.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-556.44
|290.58
|6.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-556.44
|290.58
|6.37
|Equity Share Capital
|148.91
|148.91
|148.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-37.37
|19.51
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-37.37
|19.51
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-37.37
|19.51
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-37.37
|19.51
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited