Chennai Petro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,865.83 crore, up 14.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 9,865.83 crore in December 2018 up 14.89% from Rs. 8,587.17 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 367.10 crore in December 2018 down 195.05% from Rs. 386.22 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 335.70 crore in December 2018 down 136.99% from Rs. 907.50 crore in December 2017.
Chennai Petro shares closed at 243.10 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.22% returns over the last 6 months and -41.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,865.83
|12,004.06
|8,587.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9,865.83
|12,004.06
|8,587.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8,856.40
|11,068.39
|7,720.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|592.02
|411.52
|120.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|487.22
|-263.41
|-391.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|109.75
|112.80
|123.42
|Depreciation
|110.52
|107.61
|85.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|166.00
|431.05
|179.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-456.08
|136.10
|748.54
|Other Income
|9.86
|19.95
|73.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-446.22
|156.05
|822.44
|Interest
|109.12
|105.47
|101.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-555.34
|50.58
|720.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-555.34
|50.58
|720.79
|Tax
|-188.24
|23.54
|334.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-367.10
|27.04
|386.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-367.10
|27.04
|386.22
|Equity Share Capital
|149.00
|149.00
|149.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.65
|1.82
|25.94
|Diluted EPS
|-24.65
|1.82
|25.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.65
|1.82
|25.94
|Diluted EPS
|-24.65
|1.82
|25.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited