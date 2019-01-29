Chennai Petro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,865.83 crore, up 14.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,865.83 crore in December 2018 up 14.89% from Rs. 8,587.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 367.10 crore in December 2018 down 195.05% from Rs. 386.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 335.70 crore in December 2018 down 136.99% from Rs. 907.50 crore in December 2017.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 243.10 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.22% returns over the last 6 months and -41.11% over the last 12 months.