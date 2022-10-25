Chennai Petro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,508.82 crore, up 120.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,508.82 crore in September 2022 up 120.29% from Rs. 8,856.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.93 crore in September 2022 down 72.27% from Rs. 61.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.59 crore in September 2022 down 24.79% from Rs. 307.93 crore in September 2021.

Chennai Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.10 in September 2021.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 227.65 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.06% returns over the last 6 months and 72.53% over the last 12 months.