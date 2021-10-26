Chennai Petro Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,856.06 crore, up 82.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,856.06 crore in September 2021 up 82.11% from Rs. 4,863.08 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.05 crore in September 2021 down 79.08% from Rs. 291.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.93 crore in September 2021 down 52.72% from Rs. 651.30 crore in September 2020.

Chennai Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 19.60 in September 2020.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 131.95 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)