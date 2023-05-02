Chennai Petro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18,008.89 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,008.89 crore in March 2023 up 9.72% from Rs. 16,413.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,012.81 crore in March 2023 up 1.09% from Rs. 1,001.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,628.44 crore in March 2023 up 2.13% from Rs. 1,594.40 crore in March 2022.