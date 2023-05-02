Chennai Petro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18,008.89 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,008.89 crore in March 2023 up 9.72% from Rs. 16,413.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,012.81 crore in March 2023 up 1.09% from Rs. 1,001.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,628.44 crore in March 2023 up 2.13% from Rs. 1,594.40 crore in March 2022.

Chennai Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 68.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 67.28 in March 2022.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 303.75 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.46% returns over the last 6 months and 19.52% over the last 12 months.