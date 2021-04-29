Chennai Petro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14,705.48 crore, up 71.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,705.48 crore in March 2021 up 71.3% from Rs. 8,584.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.98 crore in March 2021 up 114.89% from Rs. 1,624.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 550.94 crore in March 2021 up 125.54% from Rs. 2,156.77 crore in March 2020.

Chennai Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 16.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 109.11 in March 2020.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 109.20 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.99% returns over the last 6 months and 74.72% over the last 12 months.