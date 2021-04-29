MARKET NEWS

Chennai Petro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14,705.48 crore, up 71.3% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 14,705.48 crore in March 2021 up 71.3% from Rs. 8,584.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.98 crore in March 2021 up 114.89% from Rs. 1,624.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 550.94 crore in March 2021 up 125.54% from Rs. 2,156.77 crore in March 2020.

Chennai Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 16.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 109.11 in March 2020.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 109.20 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.99% returns over the last 6 months and 74.72% over the last 12 months.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations14,705.485,879.938,584.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations14,705.485,879.938,584.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8,407.255,470.089,341.04
Purchase of Traded Goods7.5415.38205.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-606.58-117.08712.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost164.53132.12134.91
Depreciation123.31113.33118.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----53.55
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6,210.76180.95318.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax398.6785.15-2,299.76
Other Income28.9644.6424.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax427.63129.79-2,274.90
Interest94.6776.87113.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax332.9652.92-2,388.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax332.9652.92-2,388.09
Tax101.16609.33-750.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities231.80-556.41-1,637.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period231.80-556.41-1,637.59
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates10.1810.0012.86
Net P/L After M.I & Associates241.98-546.41-1,624.73
Equity Share Capital148.91148.91148.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.25-36.69-109.11
Diluted EPS16.25-36.69-109.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.25-36.69-109.11
Diluted EPS16.25-36.69-109.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2021 12:02 pm

