    Chennai Petro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14,744.80 crore, down 36.34% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14,744.80 crore in June 2023 down 36.34% from Rs. 23,162.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 556.50 crore in June 2023 down 76.4% from Rs. 2,357.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 952.02 crore in June 2023 down 72.07% from Rs. 3,408.29 crore in June 2022.

    Chennai Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 37.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 158.32 in June 2022.

    Chennai Petro shares closed at 442.90 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 94.81% returns over the last 6 months and 54.56% over the last 12 months.

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14,744.8018,008.8923,162.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14,744.8018,008.8923,162.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12,859.7314,963.9218,532.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods238.0549.70251.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks266.21724.56230.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.31166.30138.28
    Depreciation147.30156.68132.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses285.63477.75605.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax802.571,469.983,271.60
    Other Income2.151.783.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax804.721,471.763,275.54
    Interest57.2384.1376.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax747.491,387.633,199.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax747.491,387.633,199.26
    Tax199.12383.45840.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities548.371,004.182,358.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period548.371,004.182,358.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.138.63-1.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates556.501,012.812,357.62
    Equity Share Capital148.91148.91148.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.3768.01158.32
    Diluted EPS37.3768.01158.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.3768.01158.32
    Diluted EPS37.3768.01158.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

