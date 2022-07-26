 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Chennai Petro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,449.52 crore, up 236.13% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 27,449.52 crore in June 2022 up 236.13% from Rs. 8,166.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,357.62 crore in June 2022 up 4061.73% from Rs. 56.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,408.29 crore in June 2022 up 1063.04% from Rs. 293.05 crore in June 2021.

Chennai Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 158.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.80 in June 2021.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 280.05 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 164.95% returns over the last 6 months and 129.46% over the last 12 months.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27,449.52 16,413.57 8,166.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27,449.52 16,413.57 8,166.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18,532.35 14,590.33 7,668.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 251.23 7.56 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 230.54 -505.41 -152.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 138.28 136.49 135.15
Depreciation 132.75 131.58 118.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.61 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,892.77 602.93 223.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,271.60 1,449.48 172.50
Other Income 3.94 13.34 1.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,275.54 1,462.82 174.28
Interest 76.28 95.89 100.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,199.26 1,366.93 73.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,199.26 1,366.93 73.83
Tax 840.51 372.57 20.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,358.75 994.36 53.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,358.75 994.36 53.71
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.13 7.56 2.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,357.62 1,001.92 56.65
Equity Share Capital 148.91 148.91 148.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 158.32 67.28 3.80
Diluted EPS 158.32 67.28 3.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 158.32 67.28 3.80
Diluted EPS 158.32 67.28 3.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Chennai Petro #Chennai Petroleum Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Refineries #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.