Chennai Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,214.18 crore, up 93.32% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 19,214.18 crore in December 2022 up 93.32% from Rs. 9,939.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.20 crore in December 2022 down 37.96% from Rs. 232.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 436.12 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 546.63 crore in December 2021.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19,214.18 19,508.82 9,939.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19,214.18 19,508.82 9,939.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14,850.18 18,842.33 9,679.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.85 40.11 39.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 210.96 -187.44 -674.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 130.64 127.79 133.03
Depreciation 141.43 142.60 132.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,555.62 458.44 215.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 290.50 84.99 414.06
Other Income 4.19 4.00 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 294.69 88.99 414.63
Interest 108.42 61.36 113.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 186.27 27.63 301.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 186.27 27.63 301.45
Tax 43.31 7.62 72.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 142.96 20.01 228.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 142.96 20.01 228.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.24 -3.08 3.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 144.20 16.93 232.44
Equity Share Capital 148.91 148.91 148.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.68 1.14 15.61
Diluted EPS 9.68 1.14 15.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.68 1.34 15.61
Diluted EPS 9.68 1.14 15.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
