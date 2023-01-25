Chennai Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,214.18 crore, up 93.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,214.18 crore in December 2022 up 93.32% from Rs. 9,939.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.20 crore in December 2022 down 37.96% from Rs. 232.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 436.12 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 546.63 crore in December 2021.

Chennai Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.61 in December 2021.

