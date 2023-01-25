English
    Chennai Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,214.18 crore, up 93.32% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19,214.18 crore in December 2022 up 93.32% from Rs. 9,939.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.20 crore in December 2022 down 37.96% from Rs. 232.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 436.12 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 546.63 crore in December 2021.

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19,214.1819,508.829,939.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19,214.1819,508.829,939.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14,850.1818,842.339,679.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.8540.1139.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks210.96-187.44-674.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost130.64127.79133.03
    Depreciation141.43142.60132.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,555.62458.44215.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.5084.99414.06
    Other Income4.194.000.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax294.6988.99414.63
    Interest108.4261.36113.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax186.2727.63301.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax186.2727.63301.45
    Tax43.317.6272.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities142.9620.01228.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period142.9620.01228.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.24-3.083.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates144.2016.93232.44
    Equity Share Capital148.91148.91148.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.681.1415.61
    Diluted EPS9.681.1415.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.681.3415.61
    Diluted EPS9.681.1415.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
