Chennai Meenaks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore, up 7.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.43 crore in March 2023 up 7.68% from Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 161.7% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 up 954.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Chennai Meenaks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2022.

Chennai Meenaks shares closed at 20.82 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.64% returns over the last 6 months and -11.40% over the last 12 months.