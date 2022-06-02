 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chennai Meenaks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore, up 18.15% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore in March 2022 up 18.15% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 1433.44% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 80.36% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

Chennai Meenaks shares closed at 21.75 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.64% returns over the last 6 months and 47.96% over the last 12 months.

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.90 6.99 5.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.90 6.99 5.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.67 1.86 1.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.26 -0.02 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.14 2.26 1.90
Depreciation 0.31 0.30 0.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.82 2.27 2.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 0.33 0.05
Other Income 0.09 0.09 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 0.41 0.23
Interest 0.23 0.23 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.43 0.18 -0.01
Exceptional Items 0.02 -- 0.04
P/L Before Tax -0.41 0.18 0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 0.18 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 0.18 0.03
Equity Share Capital 7.47 7.47 7.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 0.24 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.57 0.24 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 0.24 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.57 0.24 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Chennai Meenaks #Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:33 am
