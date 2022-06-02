Chennai Meenaks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore, up 18.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore in March 2022 up 18.15% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 1433.44% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 80.36% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.
Chennai Meenaks shares closed at 21.75 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.64% returns over the last 6 months and 47.96% over the last 12 months.
|Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.90
|6.99
|5.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.90
|6.99
|5.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.67
|1.86
|1.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.26
|-0.02
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.14
|2.26
|1.90
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.30
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.82
|2.27
|2.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.33
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.09
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.41
|0.23
|Interest
|0.23
|0.23
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|0.18
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|0.02
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|0.18
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|0.18
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|0.18
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|7.47
|7.47
|7.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|0.24
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|0.24
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|0.24
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|0.24
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited