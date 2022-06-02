Chennai Meenaks Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore, up 18.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore in March 2022 up 18.15% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 1433.44% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 80.36% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

Chennai Meenaks shares closed at 21.75 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.64% returns over the last 6 months and 47.96% over the last 12 months.