Chennai Meenaks Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore, up 18.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore in March 2020 up 18.03% from Rs. 5.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020 up 5.76% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020 up 7.89% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019.

Chennai Meenaks shares closed at 14.70 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given 113.04% returns over the last 6 months and 125.11% over the last 12 months.