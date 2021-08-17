Chennai Meenaks Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.45 crore, up 261.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.45 crore in June 2021 up 261.93% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2021 up 464.6% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2021 up 1000% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020.

Chennai Meenaks EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2020.

Chennai Meenaks shares closed at 16.94 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 49.12% returns over the last 6 months and 19.89% over the last 12 months.