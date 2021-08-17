MARKET NEWS

Chennai Meenaks Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.45 crore, up 261.93% Y-o-Y

August 17, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.45 crore in June 2021 up 261.93% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2021 up 464.6% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2021 up 1000% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020.

Close

Chennai Meenaks EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2020.

Chennai Meenaks shares closed at 16.94 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 49.12% returns over the last 6 months and 19.89% over the last 12 months.

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations11.455.843.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.455.843.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.771.410.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.060.050.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.911.901.53
Depreciation0.280.330.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.222.101.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.340.05-0.84
Other Income0.070.19--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.400.23-0.84
Interest0.280.240.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.12-0.01-1.13
Exceptional Items--0.04--
P/L Before Tax4.120.03-1.13
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.120.03-1.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.120.03-1.13
Equity Share Capital7.477.477.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.510.01-1.51
Diluted EPS5.510.01-1.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.510.01-1.51
Diluted EPS5.510.01-1.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
first published: Aug 17, 2021 03:11 pm

