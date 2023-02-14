Chennai Meenaks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.63 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.63 crore in December 2022 up 9.05% from Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 109.6% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 up 25.35% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.